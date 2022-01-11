13 Practical Storage Items to Make You a Professional Organizer

13 Storage Items That Will Make You a Professional Organizer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We always say we want to declutter and organize our spaces, but when it comes time to actually do it, we lack motivation.

It’s enough to make you feel anxious just looking at all of our belongings!

But we don’t want to put off our goals any longer — the new year is a great time to get started.

We decided to round up a slew of storage items that you can use to make your life cleaner and easier for that extra push.

In fact, it might look like a professional closet organization service came by, so keep reading to learn more!

These Plastic Drawers Can Be Stacked

These classic see-through drawers stack easily and fit neatly beneath your bed or in your closet!

At Target, you can get the IRIS Medium Stacking Plastic Storage Drawer for (dollar)18 each!

Hangers made of steel

These large hooks are designed to hang pants or skirts neatly in your closet, allowing you to save a lot of space in your drawers!

The DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Hangers (originally (dollar)36) are on sale at Amazon for (dollar)20! Please note that prices are correct as of January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Crate of Records

You can use this crate as a rustic throw blanket bin despite the fact that it was designed for records.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Crosley Record Storage Crate for (dollar)30.

This Container for Storage

If you don’t have enough space for a vanity, this wooden storage box can be used to transform your desk into one!

At Nordstrom, the NOMESS Personal Organizer Box (originally (dollar)130) is on sale for (dollar)98!

This Vanity Shelf is a wall-mounted piece of furniture.

This set includes two different wall shelves, each with space for perfume and jewelry racks!

Please note that prices are correct as of the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Vacuum Storage Bags are a great way to keep your vacuum cleaner clean and organized.

These bags make storing bulky bedding or bath items a breeze!

Prices for the Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags start at (dollar)27 on Amazon! Please note that these are current prices.

