13 Reasons Why Final Season Premiere Date Revealed With Emotional Video

After four seasons, the stories of Liberty High are coming to an end when 13 Reasons Why drops its fourth and final season on Friday, June 5.

In the fourth and final season, Liberty High School’ senior class prepares for graduation, but before they say goodbye, the kids will have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face “heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever,” Netflix said in a press blast.

The 10-episode final season from executive producers Brian Yorkey, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez, and Joy Gorman began production last year. To mark the beginning of the end, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video of the tearful final days of production on the controversial series.

See it below.

The season four cast, which can be seen in the table read video above, includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principal Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen and Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall.

New cast member Jan Luis Castellanos joins the cast in the final seasons as Diego Torres.

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why drops Friday, June 5 on Netflix.