14 years after the release of the film, the star of Harry Potter is unrecognizable – but can you guess who it is?

14 years after the film’s release, the star of Harry Potter is unrecognizable – but can you guess who it is?

EVANNA Lynch made her screen debut in Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, which was released 17 years ago.

Almost two decades ago, the young actress landed the role of quirky character Luna Lovegood – and she looked a lot different.

Evanna was born in Ireland’s County Louth and has loved Harry Potter since she was in primary school.

Evanna wrote to JK Rowling when she was 11 years old, expressing her love for the books, and the two corresponded.

Rowling didn’t find out until much later that the young fan she’d been writing to had landed Luna Lovegood’s role in 2006.

Evanna was cast in Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix after competing against 15,000 other girls in an audition.

She went on to star in four more films after that.

Defeating death eaters in the Ministry of Magic and giving Harry a pep talk during the Battle of Hogwarts are two of her most memorable scenes.

She is now 30 years old, fully grown, and has ventured into the worlds of writing and business.

Evanna has appeared on TV shows such as Sinbad, Apex, and Danny and the Human Zoo since her role in the franchise.

She’s also had roles in GBF, My Name Is Emily, and It Don’t Come Easy, among others.

On Instagram, the actress currently has 3.4 million followers.

She also recently published The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting, her first memoir, in which she talks about her previous experiences with the eating disorder anorexia nervosa.

Evanna is also the founder of Kinder Beauty Box, a vegan cosmetics company.

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us on 02077824220.

We, too, pay for videos.

To submit yours, go here.