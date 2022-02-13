15 Inspiring Moments From New York Fashion Week That You’ll Never Forget

15 Inspiring Moments From NYFW That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Take a look back at some of the most groundbreaking fashion moments straight from the NYFW runway, from Aaron Rose Philip’s debut on the Moschino runway in 2021 to a focus on sustainability.

New York Fashion Week is back after a long hiatus!

The competition began on Friday, February 1st, and ended on Sunday, February 3rd.

Coach, Michael Kors, Anna Sui, and Christian Siriano will all have shows on November 11, as well as “digital release” collections from Tadashi Shoji, Adeam, and others.

However, there is a catch.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, Tom Ford, a fan favorite, was the first to announce last month that he would have to cancel his scheduled exhibition, which was set to close out the week.

According to Vogue, Ford said in a statement, “I am incredibly disappointed not to be able to present a show during New York Fashion Week because I believe strongly that a live presentation is the best way to convey a clear message for the season.”

“We’ve had some internal issues over the last month with many of our employees working with COVID in our Los Angeles design studio and atelier, as well as in our Italian factories.”

While Ford will be missing out on this year’s fashion festivities, New York Fashion Week will undoubtedly feature a roster of incredible new talent, bold fashion statements, and empowering moments straight from the runway that will haunt your shopping cart for years to come.

That includes LaQuan Smith’s latest collection, which comes after the designer celebrated New York with his Spring-Summer 2022 collection last September by turning the Empire State Building into his own runway.

There will be some new faces as well.

According to Steven Kolb, chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, “there is a lot of great new talent on the schedule.”

“Among them are Dauphinette, Judy Turner, Loring, Luchen, Melke, PatBO, Saint Sintra, and Zankov,” says the author.

Take a look back at some of the most memorable, ground-breaking moments from the runway below as we commemorate all things New York Fashion Week.

Aaron Rose Philip made history by becoming the first model to ever head down the runway in a wheelchair during Moschino’s Spring-Summer 2022 show at New York Fashion Week in 2021.

