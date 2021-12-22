15 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Holiday Songs

15 of the Best Christmas Rock ‘n’ Roll Songs

Even if you dislike Christmas music, there are still some excellent rock ‘n’ roll holiday tunes available.

They don’t lull you to sleep the way some slower classics do.

Instead, they instill some holiday spirit in you and get you moving throughout the season.

Here are 15 of the best Christmas rock ‘n’ roll songs.

Despite the fact that it was released the Christmas after JFK’s assassination, The Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick” became a holiday favorite years later.

It also features one of the group’s best harmonies.

Phil Spector’s Christmas Album, which featured the majority of the artists he produced using his Wall of Sound technique, was also released in 1963.

The Crystals were one of his best-selling acts at the time, and their song “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” has appeared in numerous Christmas movies.

In 1971, the ex-Beatle recorded “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with his wife, Yoko Ono.

It has an inspiring message and is one of the most covered Christmas songs of all time.

The Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride,” another song from Spector’s holiday album, has the power to put anyone in the mood for the holidays.

Who could possibly resist its allure?

Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” another ex-Beatle song, is simple but powerful.

The lyrics are short and sweet; Paul wrote them in under 10 minutes.

However, the song’s catchy synth beat and overall message of having a good time with your loved ones are both very festive.

If you’re still not in the mood for the holidays, Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” is exactly what you’d expect from an Elton John Christmas song.

Red feather boas, balloons, confetti, and a groovy melody are among the decorations.

U2’s version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” has a spine-tingling quality to it, and it makes coming home for the holidays feel all the more special.

In his song “Christmas All Over Again,” Tom Petty perfectly describes families reuniting for the holidays. One of the song’s more amusing lines is: “Long distance relatives.”

They haven’t been seen in a very long time.

He has a point. “I kind of missed ’em, but I don’t want to kiss ’em, no.”

Fleetwood Mac…

