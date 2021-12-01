15 of the Most Beautiful Scenes in ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ That We Can’t Stop Thinking About

15 of ‘The Beatles: Get Back”s Most Beautiful Moments

It’s been a week since Peter Jackson’s mammoth of a documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, gave us another window into The Beatles’ working relationship.

That isn’t to say we aren’t still dealing with it.

In fact, it’s the polar opposite.

We sat through the entire seven hours, trying to decipher every chord, lyric, and audio clip.

We miss being back in those studios with the Beatles now that we’ve finished it.

Something doesn’t feel quite right.

We can’t get Jackson’s masterpiece out of our heads, especially the most beautiful scenes.

Here are a few of them.

Many fans forget that Ringo Starr’s wife, Maureen Starkey, was one of The Beatles’ first fans, back when they used to hang out at Liverpool’s Cavern Club.

The only person on the Apple headquarters rooftop who’d “ever stood in line and paid money to hear this band,” according to Rolling Stone, so we weren’t surprised to hear Maureen’s enthusiastic claps when The Beatles finished their set before the cops almost arrested them.

It was a stunning full-circle experience.

Paul McCartney said, “Thanks, Mo.”

The Beatles peered over the edge to see their audience after playing a couple of numbers on the rooftop.

The Beatles were motivated to do what they were doing by the people on the street.

We also liked how upbeat the majority of the street interviews were.

Fans were eager to hear their favorite band perform once more.

At Apple Studios, George Harrison told John Lennon that he had enough songs “for the next 10 years or albums” and that he wanted to record a solo album because it “would be nice to get them all out of the way.”

Second, just to hear how all of mine are doing.” But George didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes.

Even though he’d recently quit, he still wanted to work with The Beatles on the side.

“However, it would be nice if we could each do our own thing.”

That way, it also preserves more of The Beatles’ part of it,” he explained.

In Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ John Lennon praises Fleetwood Mac.

Linda Eastman, Paul’s girlfriend and soon-to-be wife, brought her daughter Heather to the studio at the start of Part 3.

The little girl who grew up to be a rock star took complete command.

She sat on Paul’s lap, right next to him…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.