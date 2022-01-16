’16 and Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer died at the age of 26.

Jordan Cashmyer, one of MTV’s 16 And Pregnant’s stars, died on Sunday at the age of 26.

Jordan’s death was confirmed on her late father Dennis Cashmyer’s Facebook page by her stepmother.

“I got a call last night that no parent wants to get.

Jordan, my oldest and most cherished daughter, died at the age of 26.

Our hearts are shattered.

“No parent should ever have to go through the heartbreak of losing a child,” it stated.

“Please keep my family in your prayers as we deal with this terrible tragedy.”

Please keep in mind that our privacy is being respected at this time.

Our children, granddaughter Lyla, and other family members have shown us their love and support.

Cashmyer, Jessica.”

Jordan’s death has yet to be determined by an official cause.

Jordan’s death was confirmed by the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to E! News.

Jordan’s story was featured in one of the show’s 2014 episodes.

Jordan’s relationship with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor was chronicled in the episode, as were their struggles with homelessness and unemployment.

Jordan’s difficult relationship with her family was also highlighted in the show, with her family disowning her because they did not approve of her relationship.

Jordan gave birth to her daughter Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor during the series, and shortly afterward, she signed over temporary custody of her daughter to Derek’s mother.

Jordan was arrested for drug possession in 2017.

Jordan celebrated a year of sobriety in 2021, according to Variety.

Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 And Pregnant Star,’ Dead at 26