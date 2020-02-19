16 Sweet Things to Know About Millie Bobby Brown

To date, perhaps the most significant number in Millie Bobby Brown‘s life has been Eleven.

But she can now add 16 to the mix.

The Stranger Things star is celebrating the sweetest birthday of them all Wednesday, and while it seems as if only yesterday she was just a kid…

Well, she’s still just a kid. But with a fourth season of her cultural phenomenon of a Netflix series on order, a big-screen Godzilla sequel coming out in November, too many awe-inspiring style moments to count and her first foray into producing (and starring as Sherlock’s younger sister in Enola Holmes) in the works, it’s easy to feel as if Brown has been part of the A-list celebrity circuit for far longer than is the case in reality.

Such is life in the Hollywood upside-down.

And the teen can’t believe how much has happened in such a short span of time, either.

On Dec. 31, she shared a video of her young(er) self singing, writing, “at the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I’d be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change. this decade has been life changing, like seriously.”

In honor of her milestone birthday, here are 16 things to know about the eventful life Millie Bobby Brown has led so far:

“I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera,” Brown’s New Year’s Eve Instagram tribute continued. “in 2014 -2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me. in late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the duffer bros, shawn levy, and dan cohen but most of all @netflix believed in me. From there I’ve been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. grown up and learned many things. I’m turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I’m living my dreams out. this is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever.”

So far, so good.