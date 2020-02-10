16 Times Kylie Jenner Stole the Show During Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance.

Whether she’s sitting front row at a fashion show, walking the runway for a top designer, or holding court on a night out with her BFFs, Kylie always gets cameras flashing with her stylish ensembles. Over the years, the world has watched Kylie evolve from a stylish teen into bold businesswoman and beauty mogul. And as she’s evolved, so has her fashion.

In celebration of New York Fashion Week, currently taking place in the Big Apple, we’re taking a trip down memory lane! As fans of Kylie will know, she’s been in attendance for some of the most iconic fashion shows in the world, from Louis Vuitton in Paris to Jeremy Scott to her brother-in-law Kanye West‘s Yeezy shows. Kylie, now 22, has even hit the runway for multiple fashion shows over the last decade, showing off her impressive walk to cheering crowds.

Check out the gallery below to revisit all of Kylie's showstopping fashion week moments!

