17 Shocking Secrets About Love Is Blind Revealed

Pod Squad, assemble!

It’s weird to think just three weeks ago that we all were just going about our lives, not even knowing of the gift Netflix was about to stow upon us with Love Is Blind, its latest reality TV series that has quickly become everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure. (The Bachelor and Love Island are shaking!)

ICYMI, Love Is Blind, which was created by Kinetic Content’s Chris Coelen and is hosted by (Obviously) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, followed a group of Atlanta singles “who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like.” Basically, they dated and got engaged without ever seeing each other, and then had to go on vacation, move in and plan a wedding together after meeting for the first time.

Crazy? As Nick Lachey would say: Obviously. But also totally addicting? Again, we defer to the former 98 Degrees singer.

While the reunion special, which dropped on Mar. 5, gave viewers an update on all six of the couples that got engaged in the pods—Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli, Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, and Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase—we’re betting obsessed fans still want more LIB scoop about how the process actually worked and whether or not the couples were forced to make it to the altar.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 17 things you might not know about Love Is Blind, including who paid for those weddings and updates on some of the other couples that got engaged that didn’t end up making it on-screen…

