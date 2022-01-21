18 Budget-Friendly Bridesmaids Gifts They’ll Use

18 Inexpensive Bridesmaid Gifts They’ll Use

Don’t go broke spoiling your best friends.

Being a part of someone’s wedding party is, of course, extremely special.

However, having a drawer full of mismatched “bridesmaid” tank tops that you’ve repurposed as gym wear or a cabinet full of hand-wash-only “bridesmaid” cups doesn’t seem very practical.

It would be fantastic to give a bridesmaid gift that everyone will enjoy.

It’s not easy planning a wedding, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

There’s no need to add finding bridesmaid gifts to your to-do list.

We found some great gifts for your girls, from a compact mirror that also charges your phone to a bracelet that doubles as a flask.

Check out our favorite finds from Amazon, Revolve, Birdy Grey, Anthropologie, Etsy, and Lulus below, and you might just end up purchasing some of them.

Who doesn’t need an extra chapstick? They disappear quickly, and you can never have too many.

Why not personalize one with the names of your bridesmaids and their favorite color? These would also be appreciated by the mother of the groombride and the flower girls, because don’t we all need chapstick?

Of course, receiving something personalized with your name feels special, but what do you do with a giftboxcardboard box? Do you keep it for storage? You probably won’t be able to reuse it unless you know someone with the same name.

Instead, make your bridesmaid invites with a cosmetic pouch.

They can then be used to store personal items such as makeup or pens.

They can even be used by your friends when packing for your bachelorette party.

“Will you be my bridesmaid on the inside?” is an option on this one.

It can be difficult to keep a towel still while getting ready.

Instead of a traditional towel, invest in a spa wrap that will last…

18 Affordable Bridesmaids Gifts They'll Actually Use