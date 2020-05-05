18 Teachers Going Above and Beyond During the Coronavirus

What would we do without our teachers?!

It’s a question so many parents across the country and around the world have asked themselves as the Coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close their doors and begin distance learning.

But as students of all ages gather on computers to interact with classmates and teachers, many educators are going above and beyond to make the transition a smooth and easy one.

For some teachers, they’ve left the classroom and surprised students at home—all while practicing social distancing, of course. Others have delivered birthday and graduation gifts nobody saw coming.

Regardless of the act, they all share a common thread: It’s all out of love.

In honor of National Teacher Day today, we decided to applaud just some of the many educators doing their absolute best during the Coronavirus. For many, this isn’t about extra credit or bonus points. Instead, it’s simply what they feel compelled to do everyday for their special students.

Take a look at 18+ teachers who deserve a round of applause for their innovative, thoughtful and creative acts of kindness during a whole new time. And do us a favor: Join us and thank an educator today for all they’re doing.