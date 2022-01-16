‘1883’: Tim McGraw Discussed the ‘Dangerous’ Tasks He Undertook During Filming: ‘Things Can Get Really Serious’

Tim McGraw Discussed the ‘Treacherous’ Tasks He Performed While Filming ‘1883,’ Saying, ‘Things Can Get Really Serious.’

The year is 1883, and the Dutton family is making their way across the Great Plains to Montana in search of a better life.

Yellowstone and 1883 are also linked because 1883 is a prequel to Yellowstone and shares the Dutton family’s origins.

Margaret and James Dutton are played by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, respectively, and they lead the all-star cast.

McGraw has spoken about some of the unexpected challenges he faced while working on the television show.

Here’s what he had to say about filming’s “dangerous” aspects.

Tim McGraw made a cameo appearance in Yellowstone before joining the cast of 1883, according to Taste of Country. His character, James Dutton, was first introduced in Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 — and the episode was filmed long before McGraw had any idea he’d be a part of the show’s prequel.

McGraw was approached in 1883 after his cameo to play a lead role.

Of course, he gladly accepted — and his on-screen wife, Faith Hill, joined the show as well.

According to Looper, McGraw said in an interview, “We had done a flashback scene or two for Yellowstone’s last season, and that was how this whole idea of doing the prequel series came about.”

“So, once we finished the flashback sequence, we were kind of married to each other, in a way.”

McGraw did say, however, that he only wanted to do the show if Hill was present.

“We both loved the writing,” he continued, “and there was no way we could do it separately.”

“However, I believe they were destined to be with us.”

While 1883 provided Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work on a TV series together, it was not without its difficulties.

McGraw admitted that working with the horses and wagons on set was more difficult than he had anticipated.

He told Taste of Country, “I mean, I grew up riding horses, but being on the wagon was something that was really intense and really took a lot of work.”

He went on to say that Hill was the one who was in charge of the wagon the majority of the time.

He continued, “I mean, driving a wagon is a lot harder than people think it is.”

“Those situations can quickly escalate, especially when crossing a river….

