‘1883’: When asked why, Eric Nelsen simply replied, ‘It Has to Happen This Way.’

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 recently broke the hearts of fans when a beloved character was killed off.

Ennis (Eric Nelsen) died in Episode 5 “The Fangs of Freedom” after declaring his love for Elsa Dutton (Isabel May).

When Nelsen confronted 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan about why his character had to die, Sheridan simply replied, “It has to happen this way,” according to Nelsen.

Ennis fell in love with Elsa on the Oregon Trail during the first five episodes of season 1, 1883, and grew into a skilled cowboy.

But this prequel isn’t about Ennis and Elsa’s romance, which was made clear when he was shot dead at the end of episode 5.

Nelsen admitted in a recent interview with Decider that he had no idea when he got the part that Ennis wouldn’t make it out of season 1 alive.

There are some dangers in dating Elsa.

James Dutton, to the rescue.

“I had no idea when I got cast,” Nelsen said.

“After receiving all of the scripts, I began reading them.”

When I got to the end of episode 5, I couldn’t take it anymore.

I was emotional and crying, and I couldn’t believe my eyes.

‘Taylor, why? Can’t we change this, please?’ I ran to Taylor’s house and said.

Fans had been rooting for Ennis and Elsa “the whole time,” Nelsen recalled telling Sheridan, but when they finally got the two together, it all fell apart.

Sheridan allegedly told the actor that he needed to keep reading in order to understand.

“He’s like, ‘You’ll see,’ Sheridan says.

Continue reading.

“This is the only way it can happen,” Nelsen told Newsweek.

“For Elsa’s journey, it’s a complete turning point in the story, and it sends her on a trajectory she wouldn’t have gone on otherwise, and it’s pivotal for the character.”

Nelsen went on to say that Ennis’ death makes perfect sense.

And it had to happen for Elsa.

He also stated that as the rest of the episodes air, fans will figure it out.

Even though Ennis was “just lying there dead,” Nelsen says that filming his death scene was “incredibly difficult,” and that hearing May’s emotion as Isabel through each take made it difficult to hold back the tears.