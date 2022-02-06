‘1883’: Why Does Newcomer James Jordan Look So Familiar to Fans of ‘Yellowstone’?

The first season of 1883 has reached its halfway point.

In episode 6, the group stops at a trading post to replenish their supplies before embarking on their long journey.

Shea Brennan and Thomas are also on the lookout for a cook and a new cowboy to join them on their adventure.

Thomas appoints a charismatic new cook for the group.

This character is played by actor James Jordan, who will look familiar to fans of Tayor Sheridan.

It’s no secret that the immigrants accompanying Shea Brennan have had a difficult time along the way.

The group hasn’t even left Texas yet, and its membership has shrunk significantly.

Immigrants are becoming widowed and orphaned at an alarming rate, and Shea and Thomas notice that many are struggling to care for themselves.

For the immigrants’ survival, the duo decides that hiring a cook is necessary.

Thomas meets a man named “Cookie” at a trading post, and despite having a lot of questions about the journey at first, Cookie accepts the job and is even giggling to himself by the end of his conversation with Thomas.

Jordan made a brief appearance in 1883 Episode 6, but he appears to be a key character in the series, as well as a source of comic relief.

Jordan is credited in the series’ next three episodes on IMDb.

Cookie will be with the group for the rest of the season, despite the fact that the source isn’t always reliable.

Taylor Sheridan fans will recognize the actor who plays Cookie.

Jordan has appeared in multiple Sheridan-produced television shows.

As Livestock Agent Steve Hendon, Jordan appears in several episodes of Yellowstone.

In Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown, he also plays Ed Simmons.

Jordan appeared in the mystery drama television series Veronica Mars.

Sheridan also appeared on the show, but not as a writer, but as Danny Boyd.

Finally, Jordan starred as Pete Mickens in Sheridan’s film Wind River.

Jordan also appeared in the film Those Who Wish Me Dead, which Sheridan wrote the screenplay for.

Jordan has worked with Sheridan on a number of occasions, but he also has a number of other acting credits.

Jordan has appeared on popular television, according to IMDb.

