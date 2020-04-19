19 – Sharon Stone: The star struck down by the death of her grandparents

It is an overwhelming Sharon Stone who confided this weekend on social networks. While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to do damage, the actress wanted to share her emotion when one of her relatives is infected by the virus. It is Eileen Mitzman, a person whom she considers nothing more or less like her grandmother.

The star of “Basic Instinct” had met Neil and Eileen Miztman as part of their engagement against AIDS. Touched by their investment, the artist had split an astonishing demand against this married couple. “Their two adopted daughters died prematurely. So they don’t have grandchildren. So I asked them if they agreed to officially become my grandparents “, said Sharon Stone.

Without makeup and voice knotted by emotion, the actress confides in a video posted on Instagram: “I would like to tell you about someone who is really special to me, who became my grandmother and whose name is Eileen Mitzman. She and her husband had a good life together until he passed away a few days ago … ” she relates before plying tears in her eyes. “Tonight she is going to die at the New York hospital, she has coronavirus but she will die because she has other illnesses. And no one can go there to be with her. But she will die like a warrior. ” A moving testimony …

T.L