‘2 Halves of the Same Soul,’ says Machine Gun Kelly of Megan Fox’s two-stone engagement ring.

Megan Fox’s 2-stone engagement ring has a special meaning for Machine Gun Kelly: ‘2 Halves of the Same Soul.’

Machine Gun Kelly revealed the sentimental reason he proposed to Megan Fox with a two-stone engagement ring after getting down on one knee.

“I know tradition is one ring,” the 31-year-old musician wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, January 12, one day after proposing.

The emerald, Fox’s birthstone, and the diamond, his, are “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” according to the Dirt actor.

Kelly’s real name is Colson Baker, and he confirmed the engagement with a close-up video of the ring, which has two pearl-shaped gems on one band.

In a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, gemologist Olivia Landeau said, “Toi et Moi (two stone) rings have been a huge trend over the last two years.”

“Her stones appear to be around 2-2.5ct each,” the Clear Cut founder explained, adding that a similar ring could cost anywhere between (dollar)50,000 and (dollar)75,000.

The “Bloody Valentine” rapper captioned the ring video, “‘Yes, in this life and every life’.”

“I brought her back to ask her to marry me beneath the same branches we fell in love beneath.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, also announced the news on her Instagram account, where she shared a video of Kelly proposing to her.

She explained, “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree.”

“We asked for magic, and we got it.”

We had no idea how much pain we’d be in together in such a short, frantic period of time.”

The New Girl alum, who met her now-fiancé on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, said they were “unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated by the love.”

And then there’s the karma.”

Fox stated that one and a half years after they first stood under the mystical tree, he asked her to marry him after walking through “hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined possible.”

“And just as in every other lifetime before this one, and as in every other lifetime before that, and as in every other lifetime before that, and as in every other lifetime before that,

