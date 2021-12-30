2 Months After Their Engagement, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to Their Proposal Site

2 Months After Their Engagement, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Return to the Proposal Site

Taking a look back at a significant event.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a nostalgic trip to the location where he got down on one knee two months after their proposal, documenting the entire trip in the process.

On Wednesday, December 29, Kardashian, 42, captioned a collection of photos from her trip to Montecito, California with Barker, 46, on Instagram.

A look at their Italian meal, the beach view from their hotel room, and a cheeky lingerie shot were among the photos.

After a whirlwind romance, the musician proposed in October at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel.

The reality star later shared a photo of the couple celebrating by the sea, surrounded by red roses.

Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement less than a year after going public with their relationship.

The longtime friends began dating in January, according to Us Weekly.

“They’ve been close friends for years and dating for a few months,” a source said at the time.

“Travis has long been enamored with Kourtney.”

Shortly after the Poosh founder announced the major next step in their relationship, a second insider revealed that the couple was “on cloud nine” and excited to start a family.

“They will undoubtedly have a child together.”

“It’s just a question of when and how,” the source told Us.

“A natural birth would be ideal for Kourtney.

She is confident that it will not be a problem because she has always been fortunate to conceive naturally and has taken excellent physical care of herself.”

With ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kardashian already has Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, are Barker’s children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The drummer recently made headlines when he posted a picture of himself watching a movie with a baby bottle in the corner.

Barker’s followers were perplexed when he shared the photo on Sunday, December 26. They wondered why the bottle appeared to contain milk and if this meant that someone had given birth.

Because Barker and Kardashian haven’t revealed any pregnancy news, some fans assumed Kylie Jenner had given birth to her second child.

