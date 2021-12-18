20 Gifts for Gen Zers on Your Holiday Shopping List

We’ve handpicked Instagram-worthy gifts for the young adults in your life, from bright and bold UGG slippers to sweatshirts, ring lights, and rollerskates.

Christmas is just over a week away, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve been doing a lot of online shopping in preparation for Santa’s big day.

Finding the ideal gift for the young adult in your life, however, is a real challenge.

Teenagers are actually more difficult to shop for than one might think.

They’re picky, up on the latest trends, and know exactly what they want.

But don’t worry, shoppers: this year, we’ve got your back.

From the fashionable Dr.

We found 20 gifts to win over your teen this holiday season, ranging from Dr. Martens boots to face masks for self-care nights to Impala rollerskates and hair dye kits.

Check out our TikTok-worthy gift ideas in the slideshow below!

You can take this portable karaoke set with you wherever you go, allowing you to sing along with your friends to your favorite artists without having to lug around a bulky machine.

This warm fleece jacket is a must-have for the cold months ahead.

Your teen will be overjoyed if you choose one of the six unique prints.

This kit includes two bubble tea flavors and reusable metal straws, so you can make your favorite boba tea creations from the comfort of your own home.

You’ll want to steal these platform slippers for yourself, but you won’t be able to because your Gen Z-er will most likely wear them 24 hours a day after receiving them.

This cool-factor backpack comes in a variety of colors and can be used to store daily essentials.

With this next-level camera, you can take all the coolest instant photos.

There are a variety of colors to choose from.

This knit beanie is sure to bring a smile to the face of your loved one!

This minis set includes Peter Thomas Roth’s best-selling masks, including the Blue Marine Algae Intense Hydrating Mask, Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-ToxTM Hydrator, and 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift and Firm.

This top-rated ring is ideal for the aspiring TikToker in your life…

