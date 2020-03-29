20 minutes – did Harry and Meghan want to save taxes?

Prince Harry (35) and Meghan Markle (38) were able to leave Canada just in time for the lockdown. In the meantime, they are said to be in a secret location in their new home in Los Angeles. Together with son Archie, they endure at home. California has a strict curfew.

An insider has meanwhile spoken out the reason for the move: the former senior royals want to save money. As a US citizen, Meghan is required to continue paying taxes in America regardless of where she actually lives. So the two should have taxed their income in Canada and the United States. Given that Canada also didn’t want to pay family security costs, two residences have simply become too expensive.

In addition, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland (63) lives in the city. The yoga teacher has already been spotted with Meghan’s dogs. Close friends of the former actress are also at home in Los Angeles. Serena Williams, for example, who lives with her husband Alex Ohanian in a $ 20 million estate in Beverly Hills.

From a professional point of view, the move to the dream factory comes at a very unfavorable time. Because of the corona pandemic, all filming for films and series was put on hold indefinitely. Means: After her dubbing work for Disney’s documentary film “Elephant”, there are currently few new job prospects for Meghan.

(cat)