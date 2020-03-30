20 minutes – fans are disappointed with Rihanna’s new song

Rihanna released her last album “Anti” over four years ago, followed by a few features with other artists in 2017, and since then the 32-year-old has had nothing to do with music. Riri only seemed to care about her beauty and fashion empire – much to the displeasure of her fans.

This Friday the singer from Barbados came back with new music for the first time. But their fans are not entirely happy about it. She sings just a few lines in the chorus of the song “Believe It” by the Canadian R’n’B musician PartyNextDoor (26).

You can listen to the song here.

«Three years only for background vocals ?!»

“Okay, those five words were sweet, Rihanna. But drop the album now, we are waiting … », tweets a fan.« Rihanna really only made me wait for background vocals for three years?!?! », Writes another Twitter user about a crying Kylie-Jenner- Memes.

rihanna really made me wait three years for the background vocals?!?! pic.twitter.com/5SDTPYaVK7 – 🦋 (@ aabdisalam62) March 27, 2020

Nevertheless, the excitement among fans was huge, after all, the song presents the first new Riri vocals since 2017.

NEW RIHANNA MUSIC I REPEAT NEW RIHANNA MUSIC RIHANNA IS SINGING AGAIN pic.twitter.com/r5q547zyhr – negar (@negizzzle) March 27, 2020

And some are satisfied with the Collab for now – even if Rihanna only sings a few words on it.

me listening to Rihanna singing the same 6 words #partynextdoor pic.twitter.com/VHufQMFdoK – Lillie Martin🦋 (@ lilli3martin01) March 27, 2020

She recorded the vocals a few days ago

“Believe It” is not the first collaboration between Rihanna and PartyNextDoor. The Canadian has already contributed to the superstar’s greatest hits, including the hugely successful Drake collab “Work”.

However, according to producer Bizness Boi, Rihanna actually only contributed her vocals to the new song on Monday. Previously, the vocals of PartyNextDoor’s girlfriend had served as a placeholder.

