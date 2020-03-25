20 minutes – Loredana and Zuna are getting closer

Loredana’s “King Lori” tour had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of being on the tour bus, the Lucerne rapper is currently at home on Lake Lucerne. However, she does not spend the lockdown alone: ​​Dresden rapper Zuna keeps Loredana company.

The two of them held a live stream on Tiktok on Sunday evening. The 26-year-old joked: “I’m trapped here in Switzerland.” Of course it was a bit boring because there was nothing going on in the cities, but he enjoyed the involuntary break in Switzerland, Zuna assured.

“Loredana featuring Zuna!”

Loredana and Zuna took about an hour to answer their fans’ questions. The community seemed to be extremely interested in whether music from the rappers could be expected soon. The two were not long asked: «Loredana featuring Zuna! We’ll do a song together until Thursday, »decided the 24-year-old. The promise was sealed with a handshake.

During their livestream, the two also showed how you can pass the time at home at the moment. With a make-up challenge, for example: Armed with lipstick and eye shadow, Zuna got to work and created an – admittedly getting used to – look on Loredana’s face.

You are currently not a pair of lovers

In the livestream it became clear: The chemistry between Loredana and Zuna is right. You don’t see the tough rapper laughing so warmly on social media every day. The two have been holding back the speculation of fans that something is going on between her and her colleague for a long time – although they do not rule out that this may happen in the future.

“I don’t know if anything will develop there at some point,” Zuna wrote in an Insta post in early March. He had some respect for Loredana being a single mother to a one-year-old daughter. But even then he stated: “We are working together in business and understand each other.”

(anh)