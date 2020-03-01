20 minutes – Loredana has to cancel her concert in Zurich

Swiss rapper Loredana (24) should have performed at Club Rinora4 in Rümlang this Saturday. The corona virus now gets in the way of their show. The reason for this is the decision of the Federal Council to ban all major events by March 15.

This was announced by Lori, who had her first Swiss TV appearance at the Swiss Music Awards on Friday and dusted the award for “Best Breaking Act”, on Saturday afternoon in her Instagram story.

“It wouldn’t be right to let only 1,000 in”

«As you have all noticed, all events in Switzerland that can hold more than 1000 people have to be canceled. For this reason, we unfortunately have to cancel our show at Rinora », said the rapper.

She goes on to explain: “It would not be right to let only 1,000 into a club that can accommodate 3,000 people. That doesn’t make sense for the club and I don’t want to disappoint my fans. » She also promises to find a new appointment.

In addition to Loredana’s show, the planned Swiss concerts by German indie rockers Annenmaykantereit or US pop star Halsey are also affected by the ban.

