20 paintings by Turner, a British artist, will be sold in NFT form by the British Museum in Bitcoin.

A collection of paintings by English Romantic master J M W Turner will be sold as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at the British Museum.

Next month, a total of 20 Turner watercolours will be sold as NFTs, though their owners will have no claim to the original paintings.

NFTs are certificates of ownership for virtual assets that can be purchased with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. They allow an individual or group to prove that they own the original digital file.

While anyone can copy that file to access a version of the asset in question, a record of who owns what is kept on a decentralized public ledger known as the blockchain, which makes ownership impossible to fake.

Since artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, sold his piece Everydays – The First 5,000 Days at auction for (dollar)69.3 million (£51.1 million) last March, NFTs have generated a lot of buzz, particularly in the art world.

It is understood that the British Museum has teamed up with French NFT platform La Collection to sell digital versions of a number of Turner paintings that were donated to the museum by the late Robert Wylie Lloyd, a former chairman of Christies auction house.

According to The Times, there are works such as A Storm (Shipwreck) from 1823 and Messieurs les voyageurs on their return from Italy from 1829.

The paintings will be divided into three categories, and the price of each NFT will reflect its rarity.

Nine will be “ultra rare,” with only two NFTs available (one of which will be donated to the museum); seven will be “super rare,” with only ten of each made; and four will be “open edition,” with only 99 available.

The upcoming auction follows a similar event held in September at the British Museum, where NFTs of works by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai were sold.

Editions of Hokusai’s most famous work, The Great Wave off Kanagawa (1831), were included in the sale, which was also held in collaboration with La Collection.

Buyers of Hokusai NFTs will have first access to the Turner sale in early February, before it is open to the general public.

Bitcoin: British Museum to sell 20 paintings by UK artist Turner in NFT form