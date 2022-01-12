20 Stunning Gifts for Your Disney-Obsessed Valentine

We’ve put together a list of 20 must-have Valentine’s Day presents for any Disney fan.

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it, and if your sweetheart is a Disney fanatic, we’ve compiled a list of swoon-worthy gifts that might just get you a true love’s kiss.

Fortunately, there are plenty of fantastic Disney Valentine’s Day gifts for every budget available right now.

ShopDisney recently released the latest Dooney and Bourke Valentine’s Day Collection, which features an adorable all-over pattern of Disney’s original sweethearts, Mickey and Minnie, if you’re willing to splurge a little.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, PuraVida has some stylish accessories that won’t break the bank, such as this (dollar)20 Mickey Mouse outline ring.

We’ve rounded up all of the best Disney Valentine’s Day gifts we could find, from mugs to plushes to unique pop-up bouquets.

Take a look at the examples below.

With this shiny Mickey Mouse icon “Love” mug from shopDisney, share a hot beverage with your Valentine this year.

It’s absolutely adorable!

This adorable, best-selling Minnie Mouse heart shirt from Etsy is a must-have for Disney fans, and it comes in a variety of colors and lengths.

Sizes for children are also available.

The Disney x Kate Spade Tigger collection was recently released by Kate Spade Surprise, and every piece is fun, fun, fun, fun! It comes in a variety of styles, but we especially love the crossbody.

With this Enchanted By You bouquet featuring Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, you can show your love that you’re simply meant to be.

ShopDisney has just released a slew of new Valentine’s Day items, including a super-adorable Mickey Mouse Valentine’s Day plush.

It stands approximately 16 inches tall and features your favorite mouse dressed up in a sweet Valentine’s Day outfit.

It’s (dollar)25, but with any purchase, you can get it for (dollar)16.

If you liked the Mickey Valentine’s Day plush, you’ll enjoy the Minnie plush even more.

This item is also available for (dollar)16 with any shopDisney purchase.

