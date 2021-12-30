20 Tips to Help You Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions

20 Ways to Achieve Your New Year’s Resolutions

These products will help you get it together in 2022, from habit trackers and motivational reads to at-home gyms and meal prep essentials.

Have you already finished your 2022 mood board, decluttered your space, joined a gym, and purchased a new wardrobe? If so, we salute you.

However, if you’re anything like us, you’ll need some assistance figuring out your priorities.

Whether you want to improve your diet, become a fitness guru, be more productive, or drink more water, there are a variety of products that can help you get closer to your goals.

We rounded up items like meditation cushions, cycling bikes, meal delivery services, and inspiring reads to help you get ready for your best year yet.

Our picks are listed below.

Putting your intentions on paper formalizes them.

You can hold yourself accountable by filling in the days you followed through on your promise to drink a certain amount of water, exercise, or avoid sugar by using this habit tracker.

It’s ideal for keeping track of both short- and long-term objectives!

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to meditate more, invest in a meditation mat to make your practice more relaxing.

This thick mat will help you avoid leg and ankle pain while also correcting your posture.

Meditating is extremely beneficial, but it can be difficult to begin.

Why can’t I concentrate? Am I doing this correctly? Have I attained enlightenment? How much time has passed? These are all common concerns for newcomers.

Fortunately, Headspace’s guided meditations will assist you in remaining mindful and confident in your meditation practice.

With these wrist and ankle weights, you can tone your legs and arms in time for summer!

This BPA-free plastic water bottle has time markers to encourage you to drink more water in the new year.

It also features a flip top lid and a wide-mouth opening.

In addition, it’s available in…

