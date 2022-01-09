20 Useful Ways to Pass the Time While in Quarantine

Quarantining: 20 Useful Ways to Pass the Time

Protect yourself and others by picking up a new hobby such as knitting, journaling, learning a new language, or reconnecting with your inner child through throwback games and crafts!

With the recent increase in Omicron cases, it’s time to reacquaint yourself with the idea of spending more time at home…again.

You’re probably bored and looking for engaging ways to pass the time whether you’re quarantining because you have COVID or have been exposed.

Let’s face it: TikTok can only keep you entertained for so long, and believe us when we say that.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 ways to make the most of your time at home to keep you occupied while you heal.

These products, which range from learning a new language, knitting, Perler Bead kits, and self-discovery workbooks to streaming services and audiobooks, will not only make you feel better, but will also cure your boredom.

To learn how to run a productive quarantine, keep scrolling down!

While you’re at home, pick up a healthy hobby like knitting! This kit includes everything you’ll need to create your own thick merino wool scarf.

If you have COVID or have been exposed to it, you’re unlikely to find many people who want to play tennis with you, so this tennis rebounder is a great way to get some fresh air and gentle exercise!

Who doesn’t remember making a zillion Perler Bead creations as a kid? We’re pretty sure our mother is still finding those tiny colorful beads around the house years later.

With 22,000 fuse beads, 100 full-size patterns, 20 pre-sorted colors, and 4 large pegboards, this kit is sure to bring out your inner child.

If you’re not allowed to enter the TV room to avoid exposing other family members, pick up one of these mini projectors and watch your favorite comfort shows or learn something new from a documentary.

If you think you’ve seen everything, Peacock has 40,000(plus) hours of movies and TV shows to keep you entertained.

Begin assembling a collection of fascinating facts and tales…

