2020 Brit Awards Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Brit Awards are back with Jack Whitehall hosting for the second year in a row.

As expected, the comedian is bringing happiness and cheer to an event that’s shadowed by the death of Love Island‘s former host, Caroline Flack. As he started off the night, Whitehall honored the TV personality. “Over the weekend, we learned the awful news that a member of the Brits family, our friend, Caroline Flack tragically passed away,” he shared. “She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

After his tribute, Lewis Capaldi took to the stage to sing his hit song “Someone You Loved.”

While Flack’s death cast a somber energy over the audience, the award show regained it’s upbeat tone when the awards began to be announced. To learn which artists went home winners, see the full list below!

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

WINNER: Stormzy

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

WINNER: Mabel

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey, “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man, “Giant”

Dave feat. Burna Boy, “Location”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Mabel, “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”

Stormzy, “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker, “Just You and I”

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave, Psychodrama

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka

Stormzy, Heavy Is The Head

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

WINNER: Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler the Creator