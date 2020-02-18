2020 Brit Awards Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Brit Awards are back with Jack Whitehall hosting for the second year in a row.
As expected, the comedian is bringing happiness and cheer to an event that’s shadowed by the death of Love Island‘s former host, Caroline Flack. As he started off the night, Whitehall honored the TV personality. “Over the weekend, we learned the awful news that a member of the Brits family, our friend, Caroline Flack tragically passed away,” he shared. “She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed. I’m sure I speak for everyone here when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”
After his tribute, Lewis Capaldi took to the stage to sing his hit song “Someone You Loved.”
While Flack’s death cast a somber energy over the audience, the award show regained it’s upbeat tone when the awards began to be announced. To learn which artists went home winners, see the full list below!
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
WINNER: Stormzy
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
WINNER: Mabel
Mahalia
Best Group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey, “Ladbroke Grove”
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man, “Giant”
Dave feat. Burna Boy, “Location”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Mabel, “Don’t Call Me Up”
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Stormzy, “Vossi Bop”
Tom Walker, “Just You and I”
Mastercard Album of the Year
Dave, Psychodrama
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
Stormzy, Heavy Is The Head
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler the Creator