2020 Oscars Fashion Yearbook: See Our Red Carpet Recap

The 2020 Oscars were an unforgettable night.

The stars showed up and showed out for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on Sunday for a history-making evening, and honestly, we’re still reeling. This year’s biggest winner was Parasite, which took home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film. Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won in the acting categories, and Taika Waititi took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

But before those memorable moments went down during the show, there was the Oscars red carpet. And boy, did Hollywood turn looks this year. For starters, there was Natalie Portman, who made a statement with her cape that had the names of the female directors who were snubbed from the Best Directing category. Then there was Janelle Monáe, who arrived in a glittering, hooded Ralph Lauren gown consisting of 170,000 crystals that was nothing short of showstopping. (Her opening number was equally impressive.)

Sandra Oh, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Timothée Chalamet, Zazie Beetz and Anthony Ramos also arrived in ensembles we won’t soon forget.

Now that film’s biggest night has ended and we’ve had some time to marinate over the night’s events, let’s recap the best moments from the red carpet. Check out our list of 2020 Oscars superlatives below!