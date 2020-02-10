2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Oscars are finally over and all anyone can talk about is Parasite.

This is all thanks to the critically-acclaimed director, Bong Joon-Ho, who is just now being recognized for his showstopping work as both a writer and director. Throughout the night, the Korean director had people laughing, tearing up and smiling with pure glee, all because of his humility.

When all was said and done, it’s safe to say the audience agreed with the Academy’s decision to award Bong Joon-Ho and the rest of the cast with the award for Best Picture. Even their fellow contestants, like Martin Scorcese and Charlize Theronwere wholeheartedly cheering for them at the end of the night.

But alas, they aren’t the only ones who deserve their moment in the spotlight. From Laura Dernto Brad Pitt, there are plenty of other stars who more than proved their merit.

