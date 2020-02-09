2020 Razzie Awards Nominees: The Complete List

It’s that time of the year!

The nominations for the 2020 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—have officially been announced. It’s the one awards show that celebrates the “worst” films, actors, actresses and others in the industry from the past year.

Typically, the annual ceremony is held one day before the Oscars. However, due to the intense awards season schedule this year, the Razzies announced it would be changing things up.

“Due to the Oscars’ accelerated 2020 calendar, which has stressed out the entire industry and is about to ruin the holidays for everyone, we here at the upper echelons of the Razzie Organization have decided to avoid anxiety and set our own schedule this year,” a message read on its site.

At this time, a new date for the show has yet to be set.

In addition to the switch-up, this year marks the first time the awards ceremony will be televised. For those who have access to the Comedy Dynamics channel, you can tune into the star-studded event!

This year, three films tied for the most Razzie nominations, which include Cats, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood. They each received eight nominations in the categories Worst Picture, Supporting Actress, Screen Combo and Screenplay.

Before the ceremony kicks off, see the complete list of nominees below:

Worst Picture:

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor:

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint

Worst Actress:

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actress:

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Worst Supporting Actor:

James Corden, Cats

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogen, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

Worst Screen Combo:

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge,” Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director:

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, Cats

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst Screenplay:

Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands

Hellboy, Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property:

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer Award:

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin