2020 Sundance Style: These Celebrity Looks Are Bringing Us Out of Our Winter Wardrobe Slump

Anyone else in a wardrobe slump?

Sure, we were so looking forward to sporting all of our chunky sweaters and boots heading into the fall, but now that we’re fully in the middle of winter, we don’t know about you but we’re kind of over it. Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t give a s–t about are sartorial wants and needs; fortunately, the 2020 Sundance Film Festival is here and offering up so much inspiration thanks to the outfits stars like Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift and Sienna Miller are rocking while promoting their new films.

Among the many cozy and chic looks spotted in Park City, Utah, five major trends emerged, with celebrities opting for unexpected shearling accents, sophisticated midi skirts, and lots of plaid. Plus, white seems to be the color of winter, with stars like Kerry Washington, Alison Brie and more matching the snow covering Sundance.

Plus, we’re having major boot envy, especially with the fun footwear some opted to rock at the festival.

Here are all of the celebrity looks from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival that are sure to bring major inspo to your winter wardrobe…