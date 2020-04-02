2020 survivors: Antonio Pavón out of competition and Rocío Flores threatens to leave

Some were already making cabal when was it going to end ‘Survivors‘. Seeing their opponents parade two by two, they feared that this edition was about to end, but their strategies burst when the organization revealed that most of his companions were not expelled, but exiled. And the discovery of the inhabitants of Playa Desvalida unsettled more than one. The most affected was, without a doubt, Rocío Flores. The young woman bumped into Yiya, her great enemy, and was speechless. The businesswoman started attacking hard. “I am told that you are eating the food of others,” he accused with a sneer. And Rocío did not manage to respond quite confused with the situation.

Carlos Sobera warned the respectable that the meeting had not been good at Rocío Jurado’s granddaughter who expressed his intention to leave the format crying. A kind of anxiety attack made Lara Álvarez have to help her and the tension chewed up when he saw the girl sitting on the ground shaking her head, but the hint of abandonment did not last long. “I said that I came to overcome all adversities and I think what just happened to me is another one, so I’m going to stay here until the audience decides,” Flores assured more calmly.

Rocío was not the only victim of the return of the lost castaways. Sparks also flew when Ivana and Fani were seen again. “When a person is very false and you realize it, he remains silent,” reproached the Argentine. And that of ‘The island of temptations’ did not remain silent. New enemies and more fights. José Antonio Avilés also did his thing when he met Nyno, what happens is that both of them pulled a sense of humor and made the situation comical. The singer dropped his knee to the sand and told him that he had come back because he was in love with him, and the controversial tertullian embraced him saying that they could even be friends. It is better for him because in recent days Avilés has argued even with his closest allies. Rocío – “whatever you say strikes me,” he said, and, above all, Elena, they have had major disputes with him. Adara’s mother attacked the collaborator of ‘Viva la vida’ accusing him of being «The greatest manipulator there has ever been on the island». “You are a scoundrel, a liar and a faker,” countered the aforementioned. The anger rose in pitch and left Aviles with his ass in the air. “Everyone already knows you here and they know you are a bad person,” the contestant shouted. “Your grandson will be very proud to see his grandmother insulting a person,” José Antonio charged, very upset. And Rocío entered the fight. “You have always shot to kill and trample on people,” he snapped at his examiner. And Jorge, the civil guard, finished defining the journalist: “He listens and what he cannot hear he makes up.”

On the other hand, Antonio Pavón is out of the contest, for the moment. The bullfighter had to be evacuated from the island after the rugged reward game on Sunday. “He is being watched by the medical team, although he is in perfect condition,” Sobera reassured his followers.