2021 Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements: Find Out Who’s Expecting

Emma Stone, Josie Bates, and other celebrities announced their pregnancy in 2021.

On January 4, Us Weekly revealed that the Oscar winner and her husband, Dave McCary, are expecting their first child.

“She appears very happy and excited about becoming a mother — she’s always oohing and cooing,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

“She looks fantastic, she appears to be in excellent health, and she exudes radiance.”

She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, and she’s always active and getting her daily exercise.”

The news comes two years after the Battle of the Sexes actress revealed her future family plans to Elle magazine.

“As I’ve gotten older, my perspective on kids has changed,” the Arizona native said in August 2018.

“I’ve never done anything like that.”

I used to say, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ Then as I got older, I said, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’

“It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re like, ‘I’m not that young,'” the Golden Globe winner added at the time.

‘I’m not that young, but I’m not that old.’

Stone proposed to McCary in December 2019, two years after they began dating.

After fans noticed that the La La Land star had swapped her diamond for a gold band during an interview with Reese Witherspoon in May 2020, fans speculated that the couple was engaged.

In September 2020, she and the Saturday Night Live writer were spotted wearing matching bands.

After a September 2020 miscarriage, the Bringing Up Batesstar and her husband Kelton Balka announced on January 5 that they are expecting a rainbow baby.

“We are so grateful, and we couldn’t be more blessed and in love with the prospect of being parents again,” the reality star told Us exclusively.

“While there are still fears, concerns, and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying fervently for our new baby’s safety.

So far, we’ve all been in good health, and the baby is doing well.

We are overjoyed to begin the new year with such wonderful news, and we are beyond excited to become a family of four in the early summer!”

