2021 Holiday Movies to Watch on Hallmark, Disney Plus, and Other Platforms During the Christmas Weekend

Hallmark Channel, Disney Plus, and More Have 2021 Holiday Movies to Watch During the Christmas Weekend

During the Christmas weekend, there’s nothing like snuggling up in cozy pajamas with a hot beverage (or wine) and watching a festive movie.

You’re probably wondering which holiday movies are worth streaming this year if you’re ready to get started right away.

ET has compiled a list of holiday films to watch from the comfort of your own home this season to help you avoid the endless scrolling through on your favorite streaming app.

There are so many fun, festive films to watch alone, with friends, or with family on all of the major streaming services, from Netflix to Apple TV(plus).

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (all three Vanessa Hudgenses are back), the Disney(plus) Home Alone remake, RuPaul’s The B***h Who Stole Christmas, and more are among our top picks!

Check out LGBTQ-themed holiday movies and series, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Keke Palmer’s new food competition series, and the Harry Potter movies for more of our holiday movie recommendations.

Find out more about the holiday movies that will be available to stream in the video below.

Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, and Tim Simons star in the new Home Alone film, which will be released in 2021.

When his parents leave for Tokyo during the holidays, ten-year-old Max Mercer (Yates) is accidentally left at home.

When intruders confront Max, he does everything he can to defend his home.

Disney(plus) is the place to be.

Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Remy Hii, Will Kemp, Amanda Donohoe, and Sam Palladio star in the third installment of the Princess Switch holiday film franchise.

When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen from the Montenaro palace, Margaret and Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s cousin Fiona, a third doppelgänger, to locate the missing artifact, which involves a charismatic ex.

Netflix Streaming

Plot: Get ready for this documentary about Christmas-obsessed lawyer Jeremy Morris, whose out-of-control holiday decorations land him in legal trouble when his neighbors find the display too distracting.

Apple TV(plus)

Plot: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is back, with Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, and Skylar Astin.

