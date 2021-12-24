2021: Reese Witherspoon, Jana Kramer, and Other Celebrities Celebrated Christmas

It’s that time of year again, and it’s no surprise that celebrities, like us, enjoy celebrating Christmas.

Celebrities embrace the joy of the holiday season, from cooking with their families to wearing matching pajamas, and share photos from the festivities when December 25 arrives.

For the first time since her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer got serious about celebrating Christmas before it arrived.

(The couple, who have a 5-year-old daughter Jolie and a 3-year-old son Jace, divorced in July after nearly six years of marriage.)

“This year is the first year making new traditions [since my divorce], so I wanted to start a whole new tradition,” the actress, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month.

“So I decided to put a tree in the master bedroom, too, because trees make me happy.”

Kramer expressed her desire to involve her children in the development of new traditions.

“This Christmas, I’m most looking forward to making new memories with my children.”

We’re savoring every moment and counting ourselves lucky that it’s just the three of us.

She went on to say, “And we’re happy and healthy.”

“We’ll also make cookies, which was always a tradition with my mother when I was a kid.”

In November, the One Tree Hill alum told Us that she wasn’t ready to give up all of the traditions she and Caussin, 34, had with the kids.

“I’m excited, but I’m also terrified,” she admitted at the time.

“I want to do some of the same things with the kids that we’ve always done, like [baking]cookies, decorating the tree together, and opening one gift on Christmas Eve.”

Overall, Kramer knew the holidays would be difficult for her post-divorce, having spent Thanksgiving away from her children while they celebrated with the former football player.

She admitted, “I can barely talk about it without getting emotional.”

“This is going to be difficult.”

Reese Witherspoon revealed her one Christmas wish during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, December 22.

“We’re just going about our business,” says the narrator.

We’ll be with my mother and the rest of the family.

