2021’s Best WWE Tables

On Monday, WWE’s social media team released a special five-minute Supercut recapping the year’s best table-breaking moments.

Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Nikki ASH, Bobby Lashley, Big E, Sheamus, Bianca Belair, The Usos, and Seth Rollins were among the wrestlers featured in the video.

Owens appeared to have the most table-related highlights of the year, with footage of him involving Reigns, Rollins, Zayn, and Mysterio all appearing.

Owens announced last week that he had signed a new multi-year contract with the WWE, and in an interview with TVA Sports, he explained why he chose to stay with the company.

“The decision was fairly simple because it was the best thing for my family,” he explained (in French).

“It’s always a pretty simple decision when it comes to that.”

For the past seven years, WWE has been my home, and I feel at home there.

I basically spent the majority of my professional life there.

When you consider all of the wrestling companies I’ve worked for, WWE is the one where I’ve spent the most time, and where I need to be for the next few years.

That’s how I felt, and that’s what I did.”

Owens recently marked the five-year anniversary of his only world championship reign in WWE, the Universal Championship.

“Man, the last five years have been an emotional roller coaster.”

…The highs are wonderful, but the lows can be difficult to bear for someone who cares deeply and is very passionate about this, as I am.

But I’ve been extremely fortunate because I’ve had such a successful career,” Owens said in a video message.

“I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — all of whom have been tremendous in assisting me.

It’s not just them; I’ve got some fantastic friends and colleagues with whom to share this journey.

And right now, everyone is watching.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a devoted following to accompany me on that journey.

And it’s you, today, who’re reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title.

So I figured now would be a good time to thank everyone,” he continued.

“Just for being there for the whole ride, for being there for the highs and lows.”

