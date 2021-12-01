Breaking Down 2021’s Top YouTube Trends

YouTube has released its annual list of top trending creators and videos for 2021 as the new year approaches.

Check out the list to see if any of your favorite celebrities made the cut.

This is the information we’ve come to find!

With the new year approaching, YouTube has released its annual ranking of the top trending videos for 2021, and the list is full of surprises, just like the previous 11 months.

While Olivia Rodrigo had a huge year, earning seven Grammy nominations, including in the “big four” categories, the 18-year-old singer only made it to the ninth spot on YouTube’s Top 10 trending music videos in the US with “drivers license.” The Weeknd, whose smash hit “Blinding Lights” was arguably one of the year’s best songs, landed at No.

“Save Your Tears” took the No. 2 spot, while Lil Nas X’s chart-topping single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” came in second.

According to YouTube, Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood” visuals with Lil Durk received over 211.3 million views since their release in January.

DJ Khalid (No. 3) and other notable artists also made the cut.

Cardi B (No. 7) are at the top of the list.

MrBeast, who recently made headlines for recreating the entire Squid Game competition with 456 players to compete for a cash prize, took the top spot among the country’s Top 10 trending YouTube creators for 2021.

The 23-year-old YouTuber’s March 27 video, “I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive,” in which he spent more than two days underground in a coffin, was also the No. 1 video.

The video platform’s list of top tending videos in the United States for 2021 has it at number one.

Another surprise on the top trending video list: some of the year’s biggest moments couldn’t compete with cute animal content.

“Backyard Squirrel Maze 2.0- The Walnut Heist” by Mark Rober came in second, beating out both The Weeknd’s 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance (No.

4) and President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’s inaugurations (Nos.

Inspiring videos were also popular among YouTube users.

“Kids MAKE FUN,” a video by Dhar Mann.

