2022 Celebrity Hair Transformations: Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele, and More

Stars aren’t afraid to experiment with their hairstyles, whether it’s a drastic chop, extensions, or a wild and crazy color.

Their tresses are always in tip-top shape thanks to the help of Hollywood’s best stylists and colorists.

Celebrities made a point to debut what are sure to be some of the year’s biggest trends to kick off 2022.

There’s no shortage of statement-making styles, from bobs and bright colors to fiery red hues.

Let’s look at Lea Michele.

Tommy Buckett, a hairstylist, gave the 35-year-old actress a blunt bob, which will undoubtedly be everywhere in a few months.

For the Glee alum, who has been rocking long locks for quite some time, the “big change” is a significant departure.

When it comes to color, celebrities have experimented with nearly every hue imaginable.

Chrissy Teigen went for a subtle change-up this year.

She went blonder and debuted a shoulder-length chop, thanks to stylist Luke Pluck Rose.

While the changes were minor, fans were taken aback by how much the Cravings author resembled Khloé Kardashian in her new look.

“I thought this was Khloé Kardashian,” one user wrote, while another added, “Whoa! I thought this was Khloé.”

While Khloé hasn’t changed her hair color this year (yet! ), another member of her family has.

Penelope Disick, her niece, debuted a bright red hue via TikTok in January.

The little one documented her entire hair color process in a video shot to the tune of “To the Salon.”

Penelope proved that she’s well on her way to becoming a beauty icon, from getting her hair painted in her living room to washing out the dye and blowing out her strands.

While the red is her most daring yet, it’s not the first time she’s worn a fiery color.

In April 2021, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter debuted a similar color.

