2022: How to Watch Golden Globe-Winning Films and TV Shows

The Golden Globe Awards in 2022 were anything but ordinary.

Unlike previous years, when Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered for a swanky evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel to celebrate some of the best achievements in television and film, this year’s ceremony was more low-key, with award winners announced in a private ceremony and announced to the general public via Twitter.

While viewers may not have been able to watch their favorite actors and creators receive Golden Globe Awards in real time, they can still celebrate the incredible work that has been seen in theaters, on television, and on streaming platforms over the past year — all from the comfort of their own homes.

Here’s how to watch some of the best movies and TV shows that won big at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, including A-list-led blockbusters, underground indie films, sweet animated flicks, cult-favorite TV shows, and more.

Check out the best TV and movies to stream this week, which include Euphoria’s long-awaited second season and Disney(plus)’s newest series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Succession is still one of the most popular shows on television, and its track record of winning some of the most prestigious awards each season proves that the show is just as popular with critics as it is with viewers.

The HBO comedy follows the dynamics of a family (loosely based on the Murdochs) as they navigate media, power, and life in the spotlight.

Succession received Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Drama Series, Best Actor in a Television Drama, and Best Supporting Actress in a Television Drama this year.

HBO Max is available to view.

Ted Lasso is a big fan of AppleTV(plus).

The comedy-drama follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he attempts to transfer his coaching skills from a small-town American football stage to a professional football team in England.

Sudeikis won the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) in a category that included Steve Martin, Martin Short, Anthony Anderson, and Nicholas Hoult, among others.

AppleTV(plus) is the best way to watch it.

Walt Disney Animation Studios presents this musical fantasy.

