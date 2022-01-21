2022 Super Bowl Halftime: Dr.

In 2022, at halftime of the Super Bowl, Dr.

On Thursday, Pepsi released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated 12-minute Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which will feature Dr.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists featured.

The trailer, titled The Call, depicts the musicians as they each receive a call from Dr.

Dre invited them to an epic performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The cinematic trailer, directed by F Gary Gray and scored by Adam Blackstone, features a compilation of legendary tracks from the performers and will air in 30-second spots during the NFL Divisional and Conference playoffs.

“Every time I work with Dre on a project, it seems to mark an important moment in entertainment history, from Friday, Set It Off, Straight Outta Compton, to now the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show,” F Gary Gray said.

“As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to be a part of authentically building and creating this moment with five of music’s most legendary artists.”

It’s been a fantastic experience!”

“We’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will undoubtedly be a colossal moment in pop culture history now that we’re just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of Marketing.

“With our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to create a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime performance,” says the producer.

“It was critical that we tell this story in an authentic way,” Kaplan continued, “so we teamed up with F Gary Gray and Adam Blackstone’s creative genius to deliver this impactful piece of content.”

The trailer, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, fan giveaways, and more, will be available on our Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app in the coming weeks to keep fans excited for the show.”

“That’s a big stage, that’s the,” Blige said of the performance when ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with her in November.

