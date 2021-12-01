2022 will be the ‘biggest year ever’ for live music, but be prepared for ticket price hikes and long lines.

2022 will be the ‘biggest year ever’ for live music, but expect ticket price hikes and long lines.

Festivalgoers can expect higher prices, longer lines, and even a toilet shortage next summer.

From the return of Glastonbury to multiple Ed Sheeran and Coldplay shows at Wembley, 2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for live music.

However, as the industry battles a post-pandemic squeeze, fans can expect higher prices, longer lines, and even a toilet shortage, with roadies and equipment in short supply.

The biggest names, whose tours have been canceled several times, are finally able to sell tickets with confidence, according to promoters.

While VIP ticket holders raise their glasses to Adele in Hyde Park for £580 and Glastonbury welcomes Billie Eilish as the festival’s youngest headliner, the live music industry is already feeling the strain.

Because they were unable to take advantage of the furlough program, many roadies – lighting and sound technicians – went into other fields.

Everyone wants smoke machines, the most powerful PA systems, and elaborate staging, but there are only a few companies that can provide them, and they are all booked up due to the busy calendar.

And, given the shortage of HGV drivers, who will transport those articulated trucks from venue to venue?

“We currently have 260 shows booked in for 2022 at Lafayette,” said Ben Lovett of Mumford and Sons, who also owns a string of grassroots London venues.

“Finding a day when we don’t have a show on is difficult.

However, we’re having trouble filling positions.

Many people have left the industry permanently, whether because of the pandemic or Brexit.”

He went on to say that the fans will eventually pay the price.

Music fans will have to wait for drinks and toilets, according to Stuart Galbraith, CEO of Kilimanjaro Live, a concert and festival promoter.

“Right now, venues are having trouble finding bartenders and security,” he told me.

“There will be more people in line than usual.”

“Outdoor event toilets are also in short supply in comparison to demand.”

However, hopefully by next summer, those issues will be resolved.”

Mr. Galbraith, who promotes Sheeran’s stadium tours, stated that his company has “a record thousandplus shows to deliver in 2022.”

We’re almost done packing.

