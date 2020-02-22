21 Pilots’ Tyler Joseph and Wife Jenna Welcome Daughter Rosie

There’s a new member of the 21 Pilots family!

Over a week ago, on February 9 Tyler Joseph and his wife, Jenna, gave birth to the most precious little girl, whom they named Rosie Robert Joseph. The two shared the happy news on Jenna’s personal Instagram profile, along with a view into their life since they’ve become parents.

According to Jenna’s Instagram, they’ve nicknamed the newborn Ro and are clearly adjusting well to life as a family of three. She added, “She was born on Sunday, so we celebrated her 1-week Sunday with sun and cinnamon rolls and Sunday Service on TV.”

In addition to announcing the arrival of their daughter, Jenna took a moment to thank her husband for being a great father to their little girl. “Tyler, you’re a thinker, you’re a trooper, you’re a fixer you’re a looker still at 6 a.m. with no sleep. You work so hard,” she wrote. “You are the most diligent and supportive person, I’m lucky you’re my person. Rosie and I love you.”

Tyler and Jenna first revealed they were expecting their first child together back in September, right in the middle of a 21 Pilots concert at the Lollapalooza Berlin festival. “I know I said I’m bringing a couple people onstage, and that’s two,” he said, as he welcomed Jenna onto the stage. Together they cradled her bump and shared a quick kiss.

They later celebrated their baby girl during a baby shower in November, where Jenna revealed they enjoyed “cakes, quiche, cookies.”

Now that little Ro is here, the duo is enjoying the simple things like cuddles and late night snacks, mostly for Ro.

Congratulations Jenna and Tyler!