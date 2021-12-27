23 Amazing Facts About The Price Is Right That Will Make You Rejoice

23 Surprising Facts About The Price Is Right That Will Make You Rejoice

Come on down…and learn all about America’s longest-running game show, The Price Is Right.

“Come on down; you’re the next Price Is Right contestant!”

If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, you probably fantasized about hearing those words spoken aloud as you placed your bid alongside the overjoyed Contestants’ Row contestants. Because before DVR—and when the idea of watching television on the Internet seemed like some futuristic flying car nonsense—tuning in live to the CBS stalwart that saw participants play what are essentially carnival games in the hopes of walking away with a pool table and, ideally, a new cd player—

Ask Aaron Paul, the future Emmy-winning star of Breaking Bad, who went insane over the prospect of meeting the legendary Bob Barker, the show’s host, during a 2000 appearance.

The Idaho native screamed, “You’re the man, Bob! You’re my idol,” before successfully placing the closest bid (without going over) on a flattop desk as a newly minted LA transplant eager to try his hand at acting.

He’d make it all the way to the Showcase Showdown before high-balling a prize package worth (dollar)26,368 that included a sports car by just (dollar)132.

It still hurts 13 years later, with Paul lamenting to Jay Leno on The Tonight Show, “You have no idea; I was depressed for many, many months.”

But that’s just how the Plinko chips fall on America’s longest-running game show, which dates back to 1956, when NBC aired a version with just four bidders vying for items and viewers sending in their best guesses on the retail price via postcard in the hopes of winning big.

Barker, announcer Roooooood Roddy, and all the Clock Game, Lucky Seven, and Cliff Hangers contests we’ve come to know and love debuted on CBS more than 48 years ago.

The wheel has kept spinning since Barker stepped down in 2007, handing over his skinny microphone to comedian Drew Carey.

(Except for the production halt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.)

So let’s toast to the timeless classic that has given our grocery shopping skills a new lease on life.

Continue reading to find out what you’ve been missing…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

23 Facts About The Price Is Right That Will Leave You Jumping For Joy