23 Travel Movies That Are a Vacation From Reality

Hiking trails may be closed and airports are empty, but on the bright side streaming platforms are busier than ever.

With the coronavirus forcing much of the world indoors, tourists are pretty much persona non grata everywhere. So thrill seekers and beach bums are turning to Netflix, Hulu and other streaming platforms for their fix.

Of course, much of these movies are either highly dramatized or way out of the average traveler’s price range. For example, there’s Florence Pugh‘s Midsommar, which is a great horror film, but the total opposite of what most expect out of a trip to Sweden.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s Ibiza Love Drunk, in which Gillian Jacobs enjoys a rowdy and fun trip to Spain with two girlfriends. Along the way she falls in love with Richard Madden a.k.a. Robb Stark from Game of Thrones. Where do we buy this vacation package?

But don’t just read about these movies, watch them on the below streaming platforms!

Hulu:

Leap Year

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Mission Impossible

Up in the Air

Where’d You Go Bernadette

Ingrid Goes West

Netflix

Spring Breakers

Murder Mystery

Wine Country

Ibiza Love Drunk

The Tourist

Prime:

Overboard

Midsommar

Roman Holiday

Rat Race

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Destination Wedding

Disney

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Even Stevens Movie

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

High School Musical 2

The Proud Family Movie

Up