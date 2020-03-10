24 Hours in A&E couple reveal tragedy of losing son, 34, from suicide and daughter, 57, to cancer

Viewers were left ‘weeping’ after an elderly woman opened up about the tragedy of losing her son and daughter in 24 Hours in A&E.

In last night’s emotional episode of the Channel 4 show, Margaret arrived at hospital alongside her husband of 62 years Clifford, 92, who had collapsed in the street near to his home.

But as he was being treated by doctors, Margaret opened up about the devastating loss of their son and daughter and explained: ‘You don’t expect your children to go before you, so to lose two children, it’s unbelievable….with what happened, I don’t feel any faith at all now.’

And viewers were left in tears following the revelation, and were quick to flood Twitter with messages of support for the couple.

‘Weeping for this poor woman on #24hrsae loosing both her children. Your children dying before you I think is one of the worse tragedies that can befall anyone,’ wrote one, while a second penned: ’24 hours breaking my heart more than ever tonight, this lady opening up about losing 2 of her children.’

A third added: ‘Oh my heart is breaking hearing everything these two have been through,’ while a fourth commented: ‘Poor Margaret and Clifford. No one should suffer the loss of their children.’

During the episode, Margaret went on to open up about the pain she and Clifford had suffered following the tragic death of two of their children.

‘I don’t think every couple goes through what we have,’ said Margaret. ‘I do sometimes feel we’ve been very unlucky, but it’s something you just have to accept.’

She continued: ‘Eighteen months after we were married our daughter arrived. We had Linda first, then Peter and then David. Cliff did enjoy being a father.’

‘He was a very good dad who cared for all of them. It was just as well I didn’t know at the time all of the tragedies that were going to happen.’

‘Peter was a rebel, Lin was very independent and David was lovely. He was so easy to get on with. He was very caring. I always felt like when I got old, he would be the one to look after me.’

Margaret went on to explain how David had trained to be a nurse, which was the perfect job for him because he was such a caring person.

‘He worked in a care home,’ she explained. ‘He used to take people out shopping and tried to help them live normal lives. It was his ideal job and he enjoyed trying to help people.

‘Unfortunately, he damaged his back lifting a patient and he was told at the age of 28 they couldn’t employ him any more.’

She added that nursing was very important to him, and so the fact he couldn’t do that anymore made him feel ‘useless.’

‘He was always in pain,’ explained Margaret. ‘He had difficulty in being able to eat. He found it really difficult to travel. By the time he’d been at home for six years he’d had enough.

‘We’d been in holiday on the Isle of Wight and we had a phone call to say he had taken his own life. He was 34. It was unbearable. When somebody dies like that you feel like you shouldn’t be enjoying life.’

But unfortunately for Margaret and Clifford, the tragedy didn’t end there.

‘Lin had cancer, and sadly she died when she was 57,’ explained Margaret. ‘We were there with her in the hospice. It was absolutely awful. I really still miss her, terribly.’

And those who tuned in praised the couple for opening up and sharing their heartbreaking story with the nation.

‘Margaret and Clifford sharing their story is absolutely heartbreaking, so glad they shared it. Yes, I’m crying, but so are you,’ wrote one, while a second commented: ‘Oh my heart is breaking hearing everything these two have been through.’

A third wrote: Margaret and Clifford’s story is heartbreaking. I love that they have each other though. What a lovely couple!’ while a fourth agreed:

‘A few minutes behind on #24hrsAE but absolutely balling my eyes out for Cliff and his family. I don’t know what I’d do if I couldn’t nurse too..’