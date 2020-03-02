24 Hours in A&E viewers left ‘feeling sick’ after man partially amputates his hand with circular saw

24 Hours in A&E viewers were left ‘feeling sick’ after a patient who partially severed his hand with a power tool was rushed into surgery.

In last night’s episode of the Channel 4 show, it was revealed carpenter Tony Lelliott, 46, from Walton-on-Thames, was working in a residential home cutting some piping with a circular saw when the potentially life-changing injury occurred.

And many who tuned in were quick to take to Twitter to express their shock at the stomach-churning scenes.

‘This guys hand injury is making legs twitch,’ wrote one, while a second penned: ‘I’m not squeamish but anyone watching #24hrsae tonight and not feeling slightly sick has my respect!’

A third added: ‘His hand looks like half a leg of lamb and a pound of sausages…..’ while a fourth commented:

‘As a tradesperson that is my biggest fear – sustaining a life-changing injury to my hands. They are the money makers, providing for his family. I really feel for this bloke. Bless him.’

A paramedic explained how Tony had a partial amputation to his left hand extending from the base of his thumb to his index finger, held together by connective tissue.

‘He’s just had a pressure dressing applied due to uncontrollable haemorrhage,’ he continued. ‘We tried to pack the wound but it just kept oozing and bleeding.’

The man’s apprentice Charlie, who says Tony had been in the business for around 30 years, was with him when the accident occurred.

‘Me and Tony had a job at a customer’s house just laying some flooring,’ he explained. ‘It was a completely different sound to what I’d heard on a chop-saw before.’

‘I turned around and there was blood everywhere – all over the wall. He was just shouting out in pain: “It’s hanging off, it’s hanging off. It’s bad!” It was like something off a horror film.’

Plastic surgeon Masha promised Tony the surgical team would do everything they could to save his hand, but couldn’t make any guarantees.

However, during 17 hours of surgery, surgeons borrowed veins from his foot and nerves from his arm in an attempt to repair the damage.

Meanwhile, his hand was surgically grafted to his groin to help the new skin grow over the wound.

Two weeks after the surgery, Tony’s hand started to recover – and he’s now undergoing intensive physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

‘Working with the same tool every day I know that they take no prisoners. Absolutely horrific that. Hope they manage to save his hand,’ sympathised one viewer, while a second penned: OMG watching #24hrsAE Poor guy’s nearly chopped his hand off with a circular saw #ThingOfNightmares.’

A further commented: ‘Oh my god Tony spent 17 hrs in surgery those surgeons are amazing bless each and everyone of them. God bless our NHS.’

However, despite the gruesome scenes, others wished the surgery had been filmed, too.

‘I wish we could see them do the surgery to reattach that hand,’ penned one, while a second wrote: ‘Shame #24hrsAE doesn’t follow cases to the operating theatre. Would be fascinated to see some of the 17 hour surgery that saved a hand.’