25 High-End Beauty Products That Are Well Worth the Money

25 High-End Beauty Products Worth Investing In

There’s a distinction to be made between good and great skin.

And sometimes all you need is a product that will go above and beyond for your skin…even if it means spending a lot of money.

We adore these items, and we hope you will as well.

Let’s face it: achieving a flawless complexion isn’t inexpensive.

The right products, on the other hand, can make all the difference between having good skin and having great skin.

And sometimes you have to spend a little extra to get that coveted “I woke up like this” look.

Whether you want your makeup to look like a real-life Instagram filter, or simply want to give yourself a state-of-the-art routine worthy of being featured on Vogue’s Beauty Series, there’s a beauty product for that.

We’ve compiled a list of high-end items that are well worth the money; take a look at our recommendations below!

Whether the winter weather has left your skin feeling parched or you want to up your skincare game, Osea Malibu’s award-winning Salts of the Earth Body Scrub will save the day.

It contains mineral-rich salts to exfoliate and buff away scaly skin, as well as shea butter and wild gigartina seaweed for a silky finish.

It takes a lot for a powder compact to wow, but Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Finish succeeds.

This product will have your makeup looking…well, flawless, thanks to its opulent gold packaging and powerful formula, which includes sweet almond oil and rose wax for a smooth, filter-like finish.

The Honest x Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer gives you a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home.

The facial steamer was hand-picked by Jessica Alba, founder of Honest Beauty, and it not only has a celebrity endorsement, but it also packs a powerful punch.

The device helps your creams and serums absorb better while also clarifying and hydrating your skin.

Shani Darden’s Sake Toning Essence, which doubles as a toner and a moisturizer, has a nearly five-star rating among beauty fans.

