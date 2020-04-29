25 Times Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Proved They’re BFF Goals

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby) are the definition of friendship goals. From their fabulous twinning moments to their swoon-worthy girls’ trips to their major dancing parties, the dynamic duo has a bond like no other.

Just yesterday, the two showed off their twerking skills while listening to the popular Tiger King-inspired version of Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit song, “Savage.”

Hours later, they decided to recreate an iconic scene from a throwback Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Fans of the dynamic duo know they’re always up to something and leaning on each other when things are hard.

Even when the state of California is under stay-at-home orders due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the two are by each other’s side. Now, that’s what we call an unbreakable bond.

Last year, a source told E! News Kylie was building up her other friendships after her fall-out with Jordyn Woods.

“Kylie has always had girlfriends in her life, but now that Jordyn Woods is out of the picture, she has gotten closer with some of her other friends,” a source previously shared with us. “They have always been a part of her life, but she is spending more time with them now and in a bigger group.”

The insider added, “It’s fun for her to have a group of girlfriends and she’s really enjoying getting closer with different people.”

