‘3 Badass Jews,’ says Haim, updating Adam Sandler’s classic ‘Chanukah Song.’

While Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” has been a holiday staple since its debut on Saturday Night Live in 1994, Haim added a contemporary twist to the song this year.

The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle, and Alana — sang their updated version of “Maya Rudolph lights the menorah” on Twitter on Friday, December 3.

“The [Aaron and Bryce] Dessners do the Hora, and so does Japanese breakfast.”

Rashida and Kidada Jones, Eugene and Dan Levy, and others eat together at the famous Canter’s deli.”

“Doja Cat is half-Jewish, and Chalamet is half-Jewish, too,” they continued in their song.

So, don’t get Omicronukkah on this lovely, lovely Chanukah, don’t get Omicronukkah on this lovely, lovely Chanukah.

On this Chanukah, we love you, Stephen Sondheimukkah.

If you truly, truly want to celebrate Chanukah, have a happy, happy, happy Chanukah!”

We adore you, Sandler!

